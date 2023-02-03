Oakfield too tall for Dodgeland girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 3, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU — Stella Hoffman scored 19 points to lead Oakfield to a 61-37 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Thursday.Dodgeland (8-12, 1-9 in conference) came up short tonight against a much bigger team in Oakfield (16-4, 9-1).“Their size was the difference tonight,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. "They have three girls well over 6 feet tall. We were scrappy, but their size won out.”Emma Carpenter played well with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Madee Peplinski added seven points and Mallory Kohn added four points and six rebounds.Dodgeland travels to play Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday, Dec. 10.OAKFIELD 61, DODGELAND 37Oakfield 26 35 — 61Dodgeland 12 25 — 37Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Vielbig 2 0-0 4, Kottke 2 1-3 5, Sabel 2 0-0 6, Stahman 1 0-0 2, Streeter 5 2-6 12, Lamonska 2 0-0 4, Patten 2 0-1 4, S. Hoffman 9 1-1 19, J. Hoffman 1 3-6 5 Totals 26 7-17 61Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 2 0-2 4, Holtz 1 0-1 3, Peplinski 3 1-4 7, Carpenter 5 1-1 12, Firari 2 0-0 5, Birrenkott 1 3-4 6 Totals 14 5-12 37Three-point goals — O (Sabel 2), D (Holtz, Carpenter, Firari, Birrenkott)Total fouls — O 14, D 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
