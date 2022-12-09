Wendorff scores 30 in losing cause for Phoenix

OAKFIELD—Sophomore guard Nora Wendorff scored a career-high 30 points but Luther Prep’s girls basketball team slipped to 0-6 with a 63-53 loss to Oakfield on Thursday.

Wendorff shot 4-of-8 behind the arc and 4-of-5 at the foul line, and the Phoenix played good interior defense on the Oakfield bigs to go into the half trailing 26-24.

Load comments