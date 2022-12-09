Nora Wendorff scores career-high 30 for Luther Prep girls in loss to Oakfield Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKFIELD—Sophomore guard Nora Wendorff scored a career-high 30 points but Luther Prep’s girls basketball team slipped to 0-6 with a 63-53 loss to Oakfield on Thursday.Wendorff shot 4-of-8 behind the arc and 4-of-5 at the foul line, and the Phoenix played good interior defense on the Oakfield bigs to go into the half trailing 26-24.The second half saw the Oakfield bigs assert themselves. The Phoenix couldn’t close and lost by ten.“The Phoenix played with an energy and intensity unmatched this season,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.Senior guard Anna Kieselhorst added 10 points and four steals for the Phoenix,Six-foot-1 senior forward Stella Hofman scored 27 points to lead Oakfield (6-0).Luther Prep returns to action at Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.OAKFIELD 63, LUTHER PREP 53Luther Prep 24 29—53Oakfield 26 37—63Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp)—Wendorff 11 4-5 30, Kieselhorst 4 0-0 10, Neyhart 3 0-0 6, Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leckwee 1 0-0 3, Brands 1 0-0 2 Totals 21 4-5 53Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp)—Kottke 2 0-0 5, Sabel 1 0-0 2, Stahmann 0 3-4 3, Streeter 3 5-9 11, Lamonska 5 1-2 11, S. Hofman 12 3-4 27, J. Hofman 2 0-2 4 Totals 25 12-21 63Three-point goals—LP (Wendorff 4), O (Kottke)Total fouls—LP 20, O 13Fouled out—LP (Brands) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
