No. 8 Waupun cruises past Luther Prep girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 13, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAUPUN - Kayl Petersen scored 26 points as Waupun routed Luther Prep's girls basketball team 73-46 on Saturday.Waupun (17-6), currently ranked eighth in Division 3, led 42-22 at halftime with Petersen scoring 16 of her points and Gracie Gopalan scoring all 10 of her points."The Phoenix fought hard, but couldn't stop the attack," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.Emma Neyhart scored 18 points to lead Luther Prep (4-16).The Phoenix host second-ranked Lake Mills on Tuesday.WAUPUN 73, LUTHER PREP 46Luther Prep 22 24 - 46Waupun 42 31 - 73Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) - deBoer 1 6-7 8, Wendorff 3 2-2 10, Kieselhorst 3 1-3 9, Neyhart 6 6-9 18, Metzger 0 1-2 1 Totals 13 16-23Waupun (fg ft-fta tp) - Aalsma 5 2-2 13, Vandestreek 3 0-0 7, Pearce 1 0-0 2, Babiash 1 1-4 3, Harder 3 2-2 9, Gopalan 4 1-1 10, Farley 1 0-0 2, Toutant 1 0-0 2, Petersen 10 3-4 26 Totals 29 9-13 73Three-point goals - LP (Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst 2), W (Aalsma, Vandestreek, Gopalan, Petersen 3)Total fouls - LP 15, W 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-9
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.