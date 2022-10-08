COLUMBUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's football team saw its four-game win streak halted with a 54-13 road loss to Columbus on Friday.
The Division 4 second-ranked Cardinals (8-0, 6-0 in conference) clinched at least a share of the conference title for the second straight season.
"Columbus sets the bar in the Capitol Conference," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "Not to take anything away from Columbus, but we were not close to full strength tonight."
For the Warriors (6-2, 4-2), who were playing without injured senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, things went south in the second quarter.
Columbus senior quarterback Nathan Cotter threw four of his five touchdowns as the Cardinals opened up a 41-0 lead.
Lakeside opened the game with the ball and put together a nice drive, which included five first downs and lasted eight minutes. On a fourth and short play near the Cardinals 30-yard line, a misconnection on the snap led to a turnover on downs.
Columbus senior tailback Colton Brunell took the ensuing play 69 yards to make it 7-0 with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Early in the second, junior receiver Ryely Nachreiner hauled in touchdown grabs of 10 and 35 yards. After a Brunell five-yard score with 3:15 left before the break, Nachreiner (21 yards) and Brady Link (10 yards) hauled in TD grabs to blow it open. Junior tight end Jefferson Mobry's 25-yard scoring strike in the third quarter made it 47-0.
"The offensive line Columbus has is really good and Brunell is very good," Bauer said. "We put five-down linemen on the field to stop that. They threw it effectively against us. We are very depleted in the secondary and it showed. We just did not get them covered tonight."
Lakeside sophomore quarterback Nick Bode hit junior wideout Kole Lostetter for a 19-yard score in the fourth. Junior linebacker Caleb Heins returned a fumble, which senior defensive back Caden Knorr forced on sophomore running back Conner Roche, 43 yards for the Warriors' other points.
The Cardinals, who beat the Warriors in Level 1 last year, had 454 yards of offense, averaging 13.4 yards per play, while holding a 310-127 advantage in rushing yards. Brunell finished with 15 carries for 183 yards and Cotter went 11-for-13 for 144 yards.
"It's good to play a team of that caliber," Bauer said. "We lost three more players tonight. Our biggest concern is fielding a team for next week."
Lakeside closes the regular season at Edgewood (6-2, 4-2) next week at Breese Stevens Field. Both teams are tied for third in the conference standings.
COLUMBUS 54, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13
Lakeside 0 0 0 13 -- 13
Columbus 7 34 6 7 -- 54
First quarter
C -- Brunell 69 run (Hynes kick)
Second quarter
C -- Nachreiner 10 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C -- Nachreiner 35 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C -- Brunell 5 run (Hynes kick)
C -- Nachreiner 21 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C -- Link 10 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
Third quarter
C -- Mobry 25 pass from Cotter (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
LL -- Lostetter 19 pass from Bode (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Heins 43 fumble return (kick failed)
C -- Roche 70 run (Hynes kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 158, C 454; Passing yards: LL 31, C 144; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 41-127, C 21-310; Penalties-yards: LL 3-15, C 3-20; Fumbles-lost: LL 1-1, C 4-2; Interceptions thrown: LL 1, C 0; First downs: LL 10, C 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.