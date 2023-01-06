DeForest showed why it’s currently ranked ninth in Division 2 for boys basketball.
Brady Hartig scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half for DeForest, as the Norskies pulled away for a 75-56 Badger East victory over Watertown on Thursday at WHS.
DeForest (8-0, 5-0 in conference) led 34-25 at the break behind nine points from Hartig and seven points from Alex Van Ooyen. Brady Schauer scored all seven of his points in the first half for Watertown (1-9, 0-4).
The Goslings trimmed DeForest’s lead to 34-28 early in the second half, but the Norskies took control from there as the lead swelled to as many as 21 points. Watertown put together an 8-0 run in the closing minutes to pull within 11, but drew no closer.
Calvin Hurtgen scored 20 of his team-high 23 points in the second half for Watertown (1-9, 0-4). He knocked down five of Watertown’s six triples on the night.
DeForest had plenty of size and athleticism and made Watertown have to work hard just to get looks in the half court set. On the other end, the Norskies hurt the Goslings inside and out with nine 3-pointers and precision passing to set up easy chances inside.
“We tried some different things tonight and we are going to play a more traditional rotation going forward, so it’s almost like starting over with understanding roles,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “We showed some glimpses of solid play tonight but also had some stretches that we need to clean up moving forward.
“Cal Hurtgen really battled through foul trouble and did some great things on both ends of the floor. Excited to see how we respond before next Tuesday night. Jon Zietlow also did some great things keeping plays alive.”
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
JV, JV 2 teams fall: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 60-40. Eliot Roethle scored 10 points and Aiden Miller added eight to lead the Goslings. Watertown’s JV2 team lost 65-38. Chance Kortendick scored nine points and Kaedyn Holden added eight for Watertown.
