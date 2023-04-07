LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore Addie Ninneman scored four goals in the opening 23 minutes and Lake Mills downed visiting Janesville Parker 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer on Thursday.
Ninneman scored unassisted in the third and fifth minutes before adding scores in the seventh, assisted by Ava Schmidt, and 23rd, assisted by Mollie Cooper.
Cooper (24th), Greta Wiedenfeld (29th), Devyn Crenshaw (42nd) and Addison Roberts (45th) also netted goals for the L-Cats (2-0-0).
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped one shot.
"I felt like tonight we played a better brand of soccer," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Our work rate off the ball was more of what it needs to be moving forward, and that allowed our connecting to naturally happen at a higher success rate. Our backline did a great job limiting the ball getting into our defensive third for the entire game, and we were scoring a lot again tonight.
"Addie Ninneman has put in a ton of work this offseason, and I'm so happy for her that it's showing early on. Ava, Kluby, Kaci, Leyla and the young Mollie Cooper are all doing a great job connecting in the middle of the field right now. This crew, with the help of the rest of our mids, are really controlling the games early on."
The L-Cats open Capitol Conference play at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8, PARKER 0
Parker 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 6 2 -- 8
First half -- LM: A. Ninneman, 2:49; A. Ninneman, 4:50; A. Ninneman (Schmidt), 6:29; A. Ninneman (Cooper), 22:10; Cooper (Chavez), 23:10; Wiedenfeld (Cooper), 28:41.
Second half -- LM: Crenshaw (Chavez), 41:27; Roberts (A. Ninneman), 44:41.
