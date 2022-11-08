Nineteen area athletes were recognized in Eastern Suburban all-conference football voting held recently.
Representing Waterloo were junior Benny Marshall at three positions, junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Connor Bergeron on the first team offense, junior Keagan Lauersdorf on first team defense and second team offense, senior Rick Ugorji on first team defense, senior Cooper Setz on first team defense, junior Owen Haseleu on second team defense and junior Cal Hush as both a quarterback and kicker on the honorable mention team.
Marshall finished second in the conference in receiving yardage with 678 yards. He was a first team defensive back and received honorable mention as a punter. Hush was the league’s second leading passer with 1,665 yards.
Representing Horicon/Hustisford were sophomore Austin Peplinski on the first team offense, senior Payton Vincent on the second team offense, senior kicker Klayton Bischoff on the second team specials and honorable mention as a punter, juniors Andy Maas, Alex Davis and Casey Grudzinski on the second team defense and senior Ethan Fraze with honorable mention on special teams.
Representing Dodgeland were juniors Nathan Johnson and Quentin Kramer-Pein on second team offense and junior Landon Roy with honorable mention as a running back.
Marshall won the Eastern Suburban Conference at 7-0, followed by Markesan at 6-1, Waterloo at 5-2, Clinton at 4-3, Horicon/Hustisford at 3-4, Palmyra-Eagle at 2-5, Cambridge at 1-6 and Dodgeland at 0-7.
EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
Co-Assistant Coach of the Year
Offensive Players of the Year
Peyton Bingham Clinton 12
Defensive Player of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Peyton Gundelach Marshall 11
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Taylor Michalak Marshall 12
Position Name School Grade
RB Micah Kracht Markesan 12
RB Caleb Stoll Markesan 12
RB Delroy (DJ) Vernon Clinton 12
R Kiefer Parish Cambridge 10
R Benny Marshall Waterloo 11
TE/FB Peyton Kleinheinz Marshall 12
Flex O Brayden Klubertanz Marshall 11
Flex O Ryan Sturgill Waterloo 11
OL Peyton Gundelach Marshall 11
OL Ryan Kratz Markesan 12
OL Connor Bergeron Waterloo 12
OL Austin Peplinski Horicon/Husty 10
OL Peircen Bingham Clinton 12
Position Name School Grade
QB Peyton Bingham Clinton 12
RB Matthew Motl Marshall 11
RB Payton Vincent Horicon/Husty 12
R Noah Taylor Palmyra-Eagle 11
R Sawyer Weisensel Clinton 12
TE/FB Kerrigan Conway Clinton 12
Flex O Nathan Johnson Dodgeland 11
Flex O James Merryfield Palmyra-Eagle 12
OL Taylor Michalak Marshall 12
OL Jacob Schwoch Markesan 12
OL Keegan Lauersdorf Waterloo 11
OL Quentin Kramer-Pein Dodgeland 11
OL Zander Garlock Palmyra-Eagle 11
Position Name School Grade
DL Taylor Michalak Marshall 12
DL Austin Peplinski Horicon/Husty 10
DE Peyton Kleinheinz Marshall 12
DE Rick Ugorji Waterloo 12
IL Erik Ayala Marshall 12
IL Tyler Mast Markesan 11
OL Ramon Campos Marshall 12
OL Keagan Lauersdorf Waterloo 11
Flex D Brayden Klubertanz Marshall 11
Flex D Chayce Osterhaus Markesan 12
DB Caleb Stoll Markesan 12
DB Benny Marshall Waterloo 11
DB Caleb Williams Clinton 12
DB Cooper Setz Waterloo 12
Position Name School Grade
DL Owen Douglas Clinton 11
DE Andy Mass Horicon/Husty 11
DE Owen Hesebeck Clinton 12
IL Owen Haseleu Waterloo 11
IL Casey Grudzinski Horicon/Husty 11
IL Duncan Ireland Palmyra-Eagle 12
OL Alex Davis Horicon/Husty 11
Flex D Joey Brown Palmyra-Eagle 11
DB Collin Petersen Marshall 12
DB Dylan Agen Palmyra-Eagle 12
Position Name School Grade
K McKynzee Schepp Marshall 12
P Dylan Riener Palmyra-Eagle 10
Special Teams Caleb Stoll Markesan 12
Position Name School Grade
K Klayton Bischoff Horicon/Husty 12
P Matt Buckman Cambridge 10
Special Teams Jacob Schoonover Clinton 10
Name School Grade Position
Collin Petersen Marshall 12 QB
Matt Buckman Cambridge 10 QB
Landon Roy Dodgeland 11 RB
Finn Paxton Palmyra-Eagle 12 DE
Treston Eckstein Markesan 9 Inside LB
Jared Ligman Clinton 11 Inside LB
Benny Marshall Waterloo 11 P
Klayton Bischoff Horicon/Husty 12 P
Collin Petersen Marshall 12 Special Teams
Duncan Ireland Palmyra-Eagle 12 Special Teams
Ethan Fraze Horicon/Husty 12 Special Teams
