Nineteen area athletes were recognized in Eastern Suburban all-conference football voting held recently.

Representing Waterloo were junior Benny Marshall at three positions, junior Ryan Sturgill and senior Connor Bergeron on the first team offense, junior Keagan Lauersdorf on first team defense and second team offense, senior Rick Ugorji on first team defense, senior Cooper Setz on first team defense, junior Owen Haseleu on second team defense and junior Cal Hush as both a quarterback and kicker on the honorable mention team.

