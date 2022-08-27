GLENDALE — Junior quarterback Ben Ott completed 11-of-12 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns in Nicolet’s 50-0 victory over Watertown’s football team on Friday.

Senior receiver Kentel Williams had three catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns and senior receiver Ethan O’Neal added four catches for 92 yards and two scores for Nicolet (2-0).

