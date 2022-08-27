GLENDALE — Junior quarterback Ben Ott completed 11-of-12 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns in Nicolet’s 50-0 victory over Watertown’s football team on Friday.
Senior receiver Kentel Williams had three catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns and senior receiver Ethan O’Neal added four catches for 92 yards and two scores for Nicolet (2-0).
“We ran into a really good Nicole team tonight,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “We switched to a 33 stack, trying to stop their veer and their quarterback run game. Overall, we did a pretty good job at it, but that left our back end in some tough coverage spots.
"Ott threw six TDs. He was on tonight. They have some outstanding guys on the perimeter who caught several posts for touchdowns. Up front, I thought we did a lot of good things. We tackled well in space, but we continue to give up the big play. We have a couple guys injured, which didn’t help. We’ll find a way to get better.”
Junior quarterback Reece Kamrath completed 12-of-26 passes for 94 yards with three interceptions for Watertown (0-2). Junior receiver Landon Fendt had five catches for 56 yards.
"Offensively, we moved the ball at times but we also made mistakes that would end drives,” coach Kamrath said. “We had a missed block for a ball that tipped off one of our guys which was batted by a defensive lineman and returned for touchdown. Nicolet is a good team and they are well coached.
“We talked to our guys after the game about not getting frustrated. We only have two guys back who started multiple games. We know there’s going to be some growing pains. For us, we know it’s not the beginning of what we’re trying to accomplish. Hopefully, kids will learn from experience and good things will happen down the road.”
Watertown (0-2) returns home to take on Sun Prairie West (2-0) in the Badger Large opener next Friday.
"Sun Prairie West looked good on film,” Kamrath said. “They are pretty explosive, run and pass, and put up really good numbers on a couple of Madison schools. They run a spread offense and a 33 defense. It will be another challenge. We don’t have any easy games. We just need the kids to keep working hard."
NICOLET 50, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Nicolet 14 30 6 0 — 50
First Quarter
N — Williams 19 pass from Ott (Nelson kick)
N — Williams 16 pass from Ott (Nelson kick)
Second Quarter
N — Safety, Chappell tackled punter in end zone
N — O’Neil 48 pass from Ott (Nelson kick)
N — Jewell 37 interception return (Nelson kick)
N — O’Neal 29 pass from Ott (Nelson kick)
N — Thomas 13 pass from Ott (Nelson kick)
Third Quarter
N — Williams 84 pass from Ott (kick blocked)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 7, W 7. By Rush: W 2, N 4. By Pass: W 5, N 3. Total offense: W 104, N 343. Rushing: W 13-10, N 17-73. Passing: W 94, N 270 Fumbles-lost: W 1-0, N 2-1. Penalties: W 7-65, N 5-35
Individual statistics — Rushing: W Gonzalez 5-11, N Ott 5-34. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — Kamrath 12-26-3. N Ott 11-12-0 Receiving: W Fendt 5-56, Williams 3-119 O'Neal 4-92
