Glarner Knights rout Pirates

WATERLOO — Lyndsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 27 points as New Glarus defeated Waterloo’s girls basketball team 65-36 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.

Schadewalt scored 19 of her team’s 47 second half points as New Glarus improved to 12-0 and 1-0 in conference.

Load comments