New Glarus blows out Waterloo girls Kevin Wilson Jan 6, 2023 WATERLOO — Lyndsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 27 points as New Glarus defeated Waterloo's girls basketball team 65-36 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.Schadewalt scored 19 of her team's 47 second half points as New Glarus improved to 12-0 and 1-0 in conference.Julia Asik scored nine points to pace Waterloo.Waterloo (6-5, 0-2) hosts Deerfield on Saturday.NEW GLARUS 65, WATERLOO 36New Glarus 24 47 — 65Waterloo 11 25 — 36New Glarus (fg ft-fta tp) — Thompson 1 0-0 3, Lancaster 2 0-0 4, Nommensen 6 0-0 12, Martinson 2 2-2 6, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Schadewalt 10 3-4 27, Runde 1 0-0 2, Brenkman 2 1-1 5 Totals 27 6-8 65Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 3 0-0 7, K. Webster 0 1-2 1, Jaehnke 0 2-2 2, Asik 4 0-1 9, Blundell 2 1-1 5, Huebner 0 6-8 6, Setz 1 0-2 2, Baumann 2 0-0 4 Totals 12 10-16 36Three-point goals — NG , W (M. Webster, Asik)Total fouls — NG 14, W 9
