SLINGER — Following up on his run in last year’s Cobblestone Hotels Slinger Nationals presented by Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend, Matt Kenseth will return to the high banks for the 44th annual running of the crown jewel event, Tuesday night, July 11, at the Slinger Super Speedway.

“The Slinger Nationals is one of the most well-known short track races in the country,” said Kenseth. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win it a few times.”

Load comments