SLINGER — Following up on his run in last year’s Cobblestone Hotels Slinger Nationals presented by Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend, Matt Kenseth will return to the high banks for the 44th annual running of the crown jewel event, Tuesday night, July 11, at the Slinger Super Speedway.
“The Slinger Nationals is one of the most well-known short track races in the country,” said Kenseth. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win it a few times.”
Kenseth is the winningest driver in the rich Slinger Nationals history, with eight triumphs. The former Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 champion was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, this past January.
Kenseth finished fifth in the 2022 running of the Slinger Nationals. He looks to get back to his winning ways in 2023.
“Last year we didn’t perform as well as I’d like,” said Kenseth. “So, I’m looking forward to going back and trying to redeem myself.”
The Nationals has been a proving ground for the best of the best among super late model racers for the last 43 years. Past winners include NASCAR Hall of Famers Alan Kulwicki (1981) and Mark Martin (1984) and a NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch (2011). Regional stars, Luke Fenhaus (2021); Ty Majeski (2018 and 2020) and Bubba Pollard (2017) have been recent winners of the prestigious event. Current NASCAR star, William Byron, won the 2022 running of the Nationals.
Fans can purchase a $99 VIP hospitality ticket package and be automatically entered to win a ride in a street car, driven by Kenseth around Slinger Speedway on Monday, July 10. The ticket package also includes grandstand seating, a pit pass, and access to a VIP tent with food and beverage for a fan autograph session with Kenseth and the rest of the drivers in the Slinger Nationals field on July 11. To purchase tickets, visit http://www00.etix.com/ticket/v/8647/slinger-speedway.
In 2020, the Slinger Nationals was named the “Outstanding Short Track Racing Event of the Year” by Racing Promotion Monthly (RPM), securing its status as a short track, must-see, crown-jewel event.
Slinger Speedway is located off of Highways 41 and 144 at 280 Cedar Creek Road in Slinger, WI. For more information on upcoming events visit our web site at www.slingersuperspeedway.com or call the track office at 262-644-5921.
