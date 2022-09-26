MADISON — Watertown’s girls tennis team finished fourth in the Badger East and seventh in the 15 team conference tournament held Friday and Saturday at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

“This tournament was such a good experience for our girls,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “To play in a facility like Nielsen is a privilege, and we had fun with it. We also gained some great experience in pressure situations and high stakes matches. That is really what this team needs. For the most part I thought we played well and rose to the occasion.

