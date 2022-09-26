MADISON — Watertown’s girls tennis team finished fourth in the Badger East and seventh in the 15 team conference tournament held Friday and Saturday at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“This tournament was such a good experience for our girls,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “To play in a facility like Nielsen is a privilege, and we had fun with it. We also gained some great experience in pressure situations and high stakes matches. That is really what this team needs. For the most part I thought we played well and rose to the occasion.
“A fourth place finish in the conference is a great result for this team, and gives us a lot to build on going forward this season and next year. I know these girls are hungry to improve and are going to put in the work that it takes.
The highlight was a fourth place finish at No. 1 doubles for Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis.
“A great result for them,” Dobbins said.
“Lauren and Kaitlyn played their best tennis of the season. They were confident and made a commitment to attacking at the net. We saw some great competition all weekend. The win against Stoughton was just a phenomenal match. We got beat pretty easily by that team a few weeks ago, so to see them get this one was awesome.
“I’m so proud of their composure in the big moments and how they support each other. Even in the two losses they played great tennis against very tough competition. They are figuring out what it takes to win at this level, and I know they are ready for the next step.”
The Goslings host Luther Prep on Thursday.
Team scores: Edgewood 44, Waunakee 38, DeForest 27, Monona Grove 24, Oregon 22, Sauk Prairie 18, Watertown 12, Stoughton 11, Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 4, Baraboo 4, Reedsburg 4, Beaver Dam 2, Monroe 0, Portage 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.