MONONA - Brooklyn Tortorice scored 12 points and Taylor Moreau added 11 for Monona Grove in a 42-29 Badger East victory over Watertown's girls basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Watertown (13-6, 8-3 in conference) opened the game on a 10-2 run and led 20-19 at halftime.
Monona Grove (16-2, 11-0) took control in the second half. Tortorice and Moreau each scored six of their points and the Silver Eagles held the Goslings to just nine points over the final 18 minutes.
Drew Hinrichs scored 12 points and Ellie Demet added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Watertown.
"We had too many turnovers, but we played reasonably well," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
"In the second half, we fought through foul trouble. Three starters had foul trouble the whole game, and that threw us off a bit. Ellie picked up her fourth early in the second half and they went on a run with some skip pass 3s.
"We held them to their lowest total of the season. We left some free throws out there and missed some scoring opportunities. Credit their pressure defense. They use their athleticism well. They have five players who can handle the ball and shoot and get to the rim. It wasn't our night offensively, but we played hard. MG is another top ten team. It's not a bad loss. We wanted to compete and we did."
Watertown hosts Waunakee for Senior Night on Thursday. The Goslings play three times on the road the following week, starting with a make-up game at Sussex Hamilton on Monday, Feb. 6.
