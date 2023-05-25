WHITEWATER — Milton used a four-run rally in the sixth inning to upend Jefferson 6-4 in nonconference baseball at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday.
The Red Hawks (10-14) were down 4-0 entering the fourth inning before slowly chipping away at the score.
Milton scored one run in the fourth with an RBI single from Charlie Fitzke and one run in the fifth thanks to an RBI triple from Jordan Bundy.
Down 4-2 in the sixth, Milton tallied four runs in the inning on four hits. An RBI single from Jake Cummins and an RBI single from Braylen Vande Berg made it 4-all. A two-RBI double from Bundy scored the go-ahead runs.
Jefferson (20-6) left the bases loaded in the sixth and managed only a two-out single in the seventh.
Milton’s Broden Jackson earned the win after tossing 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits.
The Eagles’ Tyler Butina hit a solo home run to center in the first inning.
Aidan Kammer bunted for a hit in the Jefferson third and Andrew Altermatt scored on the throw. On a double steal play, Butina scored and Kammer swiped second base. Kammer then scored on an error by Jackson, capping the three-run rally with the lead at 4-0.
Jefferson opens up the playoffs at Fischer Field on Tuesday, May 30. The second-seeded Eagles face seventh-seeded Columbus or 10th-seeded Evansville in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
MILTON 6, JEFFERSON 4
Milton 000 114 0 — 6 13 4
Jefferson 103 000 0 — 4 7 1
Leading hitters — M: Cummins 2x4, Vande Berg 2x4, Bundy 2x4 (2B, 3B), Jackson 2x4 (2B), Olsen 2x2, Fitzke 2x3, Bastian (3B); J: T. Altermatt 2x3, Peterson (2B), Butina (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—J: Butina (L, 5 2/3-11-5-5-3-3), Wagner (1 1/3-2-1-1-1-0); M: Jackson (W, 5 2/3-6-4-1-3-4), Jones (1/3-0-0-0-0-0), Schnell (SV; 1-1-0-0-1-0).
