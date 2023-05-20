Messmann, Enke shut down Elks in Jefferson victory Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 20, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKHORN -- Aeryn Messmann and Ashlyn Enke combined to pitch a two-hit shutout as Jefferson's softball team closed the regular season by beating host Elkhorn 9-0 on Friday.Messmann pitched the first three innings, allowing a pair of singles and striking out two to earn the decision. Enke then pitched four no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.Jefferson (19-4) had 11 base knocks, including three apiece by Lily Fairfield and Bre Mengel, who doubled in a run in the first inning.Enke added a run-scoring double in the third and Hildie Dempsey made it 3-0 by scoring on a wild pitch. Chloe Smith's two-out, two-run single extended the margin to 5-0, capping a four-run rally.Second-seeded Jefferson, looking to make three consecutive state tournament appearances, opens postseason play at home versus seventh-seeded Wilmot Union on Tuesday at 5 p.m.JEFFERSON 9, ELKHORN 0Jefferson 104 101 2 -- 9 11 2Elkhorn 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1Leading hitters -- J: Fairfield 3x5, Dempsey 2x4, Mengel 3x4 (2B), Enke (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- J: Messmann W; 3-2-0-0-2-2, Enke 4-0-0-0-2-7; E: Wall L; 7-11-9-8-8-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
