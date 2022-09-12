JEFFERSON — McFarland earned its first victory of the season by topping the host Jefferson football team 35-0 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
“McFarland is a good, talented and experienced team,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “Even without their starting quarterback, McFarland’s backup played a good game. We are improving week by week, but we have to improve a little quicker.”
The Spartans (1-3, 1-1 RVC) out-gained the Eagles (1-3, 1-1) 361-108, stretching their lead to 14-0 in the second quarter on a 35-score scoring strike from junior backup QB Bray Roder to senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen, who made six catches for 123 yards. Roder, who went 9-for-13 for 146 yards, found Gillen for an 8-yard TD in the third before Travis Zadra scampered in from 11 yards out in the fourth for the final margin.
Jefferson senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone went 7-for-18 for 75 yards and junior tailback Drew Peterson finished with 40 yards on 15 carries. Junior defensive lineman Gary Northup led the Eagles defensively with eight tackles.
“In the first half, we held our own and put up a good fight in the first quarter,” Slotten said. “When adversity hit and they scored a few touchdowns our mentality changed and we came out with more fight, but it was not enough.
“We dropped some balls, couldn’t open up running lanes and were not protecting the QB. Things like that make it difficult to win. We have to get better quickly with the number one team in the state in Monroe this week.”
Jefferson plays at Monroe, ranked first in Division 3, this Friday.
MCFARLAND 35, JEFFERSON 0
McFarland 7 14 7 7 — 35
Jefferson 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
M — 10 run (Folk kick)
Second quarter
M — Gillen 35 pass from Roder (Folk kick)
M — 13 run (Folk kick)
Third quarter
M — Gillen 8 pass from Roder (Folk kick)
Fourth quarter
M — Zadra 11 run (Folk kick)
Team statistics
Total yards: M 361, J 108; Passing yards: M 214, J 75; Rushing yards: M 147, J 33; First downs: M 17, J 7; Fumbles lost: M 0, J 1; Interceptions thrown: M 0, J 0; Penalties-yards: M 10-76, J 4-68.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.