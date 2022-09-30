There's no stopping Maranatha’s men’s soccer team in NCCAA North Region play, as the Sabercats breezed over Emmaus 7-1 on Thursday in a total team performance.
Mike Davis and Braeden Hansel both registered two goals and two assists, Aaron Jones had one goal and two assists, and the Sabercats stay undefeated in North Region play.
Jones proved to be the danger man once again in the opening minutes, as he bolted behind the Emmaus defense before passing the ball into the box for Kirchner. Kirchner touched it to his left and procured his fifth goal of the season with a shot to the bottom-right corner in the eighth minute.
Maranatha had to wait until the 31st minute to get a second goal, and it came in style. Hansel redirected the ball in the air to the top of the Emmaus box, and it fell to the feet of Davis, who touched it invitingly into the path of Jones. Jones needed no second bidding, slamming a half-volley into the back of the net for his first of the game.
Emmaus pulled one back before halftime, making the most of a missed Sabercats' clearance, but going into the break it was all about MBU.
Eventually, the floodgates opened, and the goals came in every way, shape, and form for the Sabercats. Kirchner played the provider role for the third goal when he nudged a pass in front of goal to Davis, who brushed in a left-footed finish from seven yards out into the lower corner. It was Davis's first collegiate goal, and the Sabercats had their momentum in full swing.
Two minutes later, and Braeden Hansel scored a spectacular fourth directly from a corner kick. Hansel's rare "olympico" curved back towards the goal, over the outstretched goalkeeper's hands, and nestled into the far corner for a sensational strike.
Davis then had his second assist of the day in similar style to his first. Jones poked a pass into the Emmaus penalty area for Davis, who laid it off for an oncoming Isaac Schmidt. Schmidt's low shot deflected off an Emmaus defender before finding the back of the net, and the Sabercats were up 5-1.
Hansel scored the sixth with a penalty kick in the 81st minute, and Davis put the finishing touches on the scoring in the 85th minute. Hansel swung in a cross from the right sideline, and Davis dinked it in from close range for the perfect seventh.
It was a day to remember for the Sabercats, who kept the NCCAA North Region winning streak alive and are showing no signs of stopping.
