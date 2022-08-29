HORICON — Mayville spoiled Horicon/Hustisford’s debut on Horicon High School’s new field turf with a 58-0 victory over the Marshfalcons on Friday.
The Cardinals outgained the Marshfalcons 589-10 as the defending Division 5 state runners-up improved to 2-0. Blake Schraufnagel and Cohen Raddemann each rushed for two touchdowns. Bradley Bushke caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Mittelstadt.
Horicon/Hustisford quarterback Carter Schwartz completed 3-of-10 pass for 31 yards. The Marshfalcons lost 21 yards rushing on the ground.
The few positives for Husticon came on special teams. The Marshfalcons blocked five extra points on the night, and punter Klayton Bischoff averaged 37.8 yards per kick on nine punts.
“They were a lot bigger and more experienced than we were,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “The one positive was our punting. Our new kicker did a great job.”
Horicon/Hustisford (0-2) travels to play Marshall on Thursday.
MAYVILLE 58, HUSTICON 0
Mayville 26 13 6 0 — 0
Horicon/Hustisford 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M — Schraufnagel 53 run (Hauglie kick)
M —Bushke 6 pass from Mittelstadt (kick blocked)
M — Borchardt 5 run (kick blocked)
M — Raddemann 1 run (Hauglie kick)
Second Quarter
M — Bushkie 41 pass from Mittelstadt (kick blocked)
M — Mittelstadt 34 run (Hauglie kick)
Third Quarter
M — Schraufnagel 53 53 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
M — Raddemann 82 run (kick blocked)
M — Merrit 69 run (Hauglie kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: M 19, HH 2. By rush: M 13, HH 0. By pass: M 5, HH 1. By penalty: M 1, HH 1. Total offense: M 589, HH 10. Rushing: M 30-480, HH 23-(-21). Passing: M 109, HH 31. Fumbles-lost: M 0-0, HH 0-0. Penalties: M 3-25, HH 8-55
Individual statistics — Rushing: M Schraufnagel 11-171, HH Hetzel-Sawyer 5-8. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — M Mittelstadt 5-7-0, Schwartz 3-10-1. Receiving: M Bushke 4-85. HH Vincent 1-21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.