HORICON — Mayville spoiled Horicon/Hustisford’s debut on Horicon High School’s new field turf with a 58-0 victory over the Marshfalcons on Friday.

The Cardinals outgained the Marshfalcons 589-10 as the defending Division 5 state runners-up improved to 2-0. Blake Schraufnagel and Cohen Raddemann each rushed for two touchdowns. Bradley Bushke caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Mittelstadt.

Load comments