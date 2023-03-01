MAYVILLE — Senior guard Adison Mittelstadt scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as seventh-seeded Mayville beat 10th-seeded Jefferson 77-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (13-12) raced out to a 50-22 halftime lead. Nathan Anderson scored eight of his 10 before half and Joren Schlender contributed seven of his 11 before the break.
“Mayville played very aggressively on defense and with a bunch of energy,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “Mittelstadt was so smooth tonight there was nothing we could throw at him to make it difficult for him. He’s a special player.
“Mayville looked to push and got him the ball and we were scrambling a little bit. Mittelstadt loves to post up and get to his spot. That fadeaway from eight to 10 feet is almost automatic for him and an unguardable shot. He wasn’t selfish and let the game come to him.”
Finn DeBlare led the Eagles (6-19) with 11 points, including 10 before half. Karim Cisse added nine.
“The seniors are great young men,” Marshall said of this year’s team. “They came to work and also took care of their classroom work. They didn’t bat an eye when I needed further time with community service stuff. That makes life easier when you start with fine young men.
“Everybody on our team came to practice ready to learn something new. Our team has really evolved throughout the year, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, we got new strategies involved. It feels good going into this offseason, if we keep working the way we have I’m excited for next year. I’m also excited to see the leaps and bounds we’ll take this summer.”
Mayville advances to face second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in Friday’s regional semifinal.
