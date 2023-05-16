MAYVILLE - Luther Prep outhit Mayville 9-2 but suffered a 2-1 loss on Monday.
Austin Thoreson hit a solo homer for Mayville. Parker Winghart hit a double and a triple for Luther Prep (6-13).
Owen Proctor allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks for Luther Prep.
Joey Olson had the RBI for the Phoenix.
"Owen Proctor pitched a great game only giving up two hits," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "Unfortunately one was a home run. We put together a good day at the plate when you just look at the hits but we didn't bunch any together to produce runs and had a runner thrown out at third trying to tag up and a runner at second get doubled up on a line drive.
"Both pitchers were very efficient and kept the ball down well. It was a genuine pitcher's duel.
"Mayville's winning run came off of an unfortunate balk in the sixth. I was trying to call a timeout which was not granted and it caused Proctor to flinch. The runner had advanced from second to third the play before on a ball in the hole at short stop. Parker Winghart tried to get the runner at third but the throw was just late.
"It was a tough way to lose a ball game."
MAYVILLE 2, LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 001 000 0 - 1 9 0
Mayville 000 110 X - 2 2 0
Leading hitters - LP (Winghart 2x3, 2B, 3B), M (Thoreson HR)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LP (Proctor L 6-2-2-2-3-2), M (Gerth W 7-9-1-1-5-0)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.