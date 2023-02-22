Four Watertown wrestlers will compete at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, which begins on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Listed below are Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan's scouting reports for each of his wrestlers.
Girls 100 pounds - #16 Mya Grosenick vs #1 Brooke Corrigan from De Pere. Mya has a tough first round draw, but that makes it likely she will have at least two matches. She has battled through some injuries and improved greatly throughout this season. She started last year as a manager, and now, one year later, she is representing Watertown as the first girl in Watertown history to wrestle in the Kohl Center at the State tournament. It's pretty awesome.
Girls 145 - #11 Alison Busler vs #6 MacKenzie Schiedermayer from Hortonville. As with everyone, she is going to have to be focused and turn in a great effort to advance, but she has proven time and again this year that she is capable and driven to make that happen. She has made great strides this year, and if she can throw together a perfect tournament, we hope to come home with some hardware at the end of the weekend.
Boys 152 - #15 Ryan Bergman vs #2 ranked Caleb Cady from Pewaukee. This is a great stepping stone for Ryan. It's always a rough draw to get one of the top kids in the first round, but if you want to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat them all. Might as well take it on right away. This is the State tournament, so they are all tough. I truly believe that Ryan's style can beat anyone. He is great in scrambles and he never quits. You know Ryan will give it everything he has.
Boys 195 - #5 Owen Sjoberg vs #12 Brennan Kincade from DePere. Owen is in a very good spot on paper, but he'll need his A-game. Two strong efforts on Thursday puts him into the semi-finals against #1 Connor Mirasola. He's placed ahead of wrestlers who are ranked above him at tournaments this year, but as always, he needs to come to wrestle. Owen is a solid wrestler and a fierce competitor. He appears ready and has been showing great things all season long. We will not take anything for granted and attack this one match at a time.
