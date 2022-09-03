LODI -- Lakeside's offense had difficulty staying on the field in the second half.
The Warriors' defense had their hands full with Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane, who has a real knack for breaking tackles.
Lane's tough running yielded three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 21-7 home win over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
What’s Lane's secret?
“Just keep chugging,” said Lane, who also had a game-clinching interception. “I really worked on my legs in the offseason, and it paid off.”
With the victory, Lodi improves to 3-0 overall while the Warriors, who entered the game ranked sixth in Division 4, fall to 2-1.
It was a tough slog for Lakeside Lutheran on offense, as the Warriors were stymied most of the night. That was especially true in the second half.
“I don’t know what the time of possession was, but it must have been a big disparity,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of Lodi's seven-minute advantage in possession time.
“We didn’t have the ball much the second half.”
Lane made sure of that. In the first half, it appeared Lakeside Lutheran was going to take the early lead, with the Warriors’ ball-control offense chewing up yardage. They forced Lodi to punt on the Blue Devils’ first series.
A Kylar Clemens sack for an 11-yard loss helped Lodi halt Lakeside’s drive into Blue Devil territory. The Warriors were stopped on a fourth-down play.
Meanwhile, Lodi’s offense was having trouble getting on track. The Blue Devils’ first two possessions resulted in just one first down.
A big pass play from Lane to Jayce Kolinski keyed a scoring drive in the second quarter that broke the ice. It set up a 39-yard run by Lane after faking a handoff. Lane squirted through the left side, shaking off tacklers to go the distance. Brian Meitzner kicked the extra point to make it 7-0 with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to go in the half.
Then came the flags, as Lodi was penalized 16 times in the game, compared to two for the Warriors. A facemask call and a personal foul on Lodi were instrumental in Lakeside Lutheran tying up the score with a 5-yard run by Kayden Bou, who finished with 115 rushing yards on 16 totes, at the 2:29 mark of the second quarter, as Karsten Grundahl’s kick for the extra point sailed through the uprights.
Lodi was having difficulty containing Lakeside’s inside running game, so a change was made.
“In the first half, we were giving up a lot of yards on the dive on first down,” said David Puls, Lodi’s head coach. “They were getting five yards on every first down it seemed. So, in the second half, we had to find a way to stop that, so we went to a four-man front. They were exposing us with only three linemen.”
The first half flew by as both teams sought to establish the running game.
“We both like to run the ball,” said Bauer, “but they shut us down. I don’t know what happened, but [defensively] we couldn’t get off the field in the second half.”
Lane had a lot to do with that. His arm and his legs were the keys to Lodi grabbing the lead back with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.
After the Blue Devils were called for two consecutive holding penalties, Lane passed to Clemens over the middle for a 12-yard gain and rushed for nine yards to pick up the first down. Lane then connected with Gavin Sargeant on a 26-yard pass that put Lodi down at the Warrior 2-yard line.
Lakeside’s defense stuffed three straight runs, but on fourth-and-one, Lane broke to the outside and pushed his way into the end zone. Meitzner’s PAT made it 14-7.
Moving to the fourth quarter, Lodi, which had a 384-194 advantage in total offense, was able to stretch its lead to 21-7 as Lane, who had 15 carries for 140 yards, busted through the line for a 4-yard touchdown plunge.
Up 21-7, after another Meitzner PAT, Lodi’s defense was called on to preserve the win, but Lakeside Lutheran was able to move the ball, with Bou breaking free for a 26-yard run and Levi Birkholz going for 11. But an errant pass was floated near the goal line, where Lane was waiting for it for the interception which sealed Lakeside's fate.
Talking about his quarterback, Puls said, “Mason was outstanding. He hit some big-time throws. He had some big-time runs. He just kept breaking tackles on that run he had to get down to the 4-yard line [on the final Lodi scoring drive].”
The reason why Lakeside had such difficulty sustaining drives was simple, according to Bauer.
“They’re pretty good,” said Bauer. “They play pretty good defense.”
Senior linebacker Nathan Yaroch and Birkholz made seven tackles apiece defensively for the Warriors, who host Big Foot this Friday.
LODI 21, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7
Lakeside 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Lodi 0 7 7 7 -- 21
Second quarter
LO -- Lane 39 run (Meitzner kick)
LL -- Bou 5 run (Grundahl kick)
Third quarter
LO -- Lane 1 run (Meitzner kick)
Fourth quarter
LO -- Lane 4 run (Meitzner kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 194, LO 384; Passing yards: LL 15, LO 105; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 33-179, LO 42-279; Penalties-yards: LL 2-10, LO 10-100; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 0-0, LO 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 1, LO 0; First downs: LL 12, LO 16.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int) -- LL: Birkholz 2-5-17-0-1, Mlsna 1-2(-2)-0-0; LO: Lane 6-11-105-0-0; Rushing attempts-yards -- LL: Bou 16-115; LO: Lane 15-140, Clemens 15-115; Receptions-yards -- LO: Sargeant 4-56, Kolinski 1-36.
