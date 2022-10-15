Luther Prep’s football team closed out the regular season with a 35-7 loss to Metro Classic champion Greendale Martin Luther on Friday at Umnus Field.

Martin Luther (8-1, 7-0 in conference) led 26-7 at halftime and added a safety on special teams and a touchdown pass in the third quarter for the final margin. Junior quarterback Jack Henry Strohmeyer completed 8-of-19 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

