Luther Prep junior receiver Micah Vanniuewenhoven hangs on the ball after making a catch to pick up first down yardage during a Metro Classic football game against Greendale Martin Luther on Friday at Umnus Field. Martin Luther won 35-7.
Luther Prep junior offensive lineman Isaiah Durkee redirects a Martin Luther defender while junior quarterback Ben Vasold unloads a pass during the regular season finale on Friday at Umnus Field. Martin Luther won 35-7.
Luther Prep’s football team closed out the regular season with a 35-7 loss to Metro Classic champion Greendale Martin Luther on Friday at Umnus Field.
Martin Luther (8-1, 7-0 in conference) led 26-7 at halftime and added a safety on special teams and a touchdown pass in the third quarter for the final margin. Junior quarterback Jack Henry Strohmeyer completed 8-of-19 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.
Luther Prep (4-5, 3-4) scored its only points in the second quarter when junior quarterback Ben Vasold threw a 77-yard TD pass to senior receiver Lucas Holtz. Vasold completed 8-of-22 passes for 124 yards. Junior running back Calvin Burrow led the Phoenix on the ground with 11 carries for 43 yards.
"They are fast to the ball and they were aggressive all the way to the end,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "They are a good football team.
“We've had up and down season. Some injuries and some other things happened. Our eight seniors who stood up at the end, I am proud of them and everything they have done the last four years. I am happy they were here and they stuck it out."
MARTIN LUTHER 35, LUTHER PREP 7
Martin Luther 7 19 9 0 — 35
Luther Prep 0 7 0 0 — 7
Team statistics — First downs, ML 14, LP 8. Total offense: ML 230, LP 163. Rushing: ML 83, LP 39. Passing: ML 147, LP 124. Fumbles-lost: ML 0-0, LP 0-0. Penalties: ML 4-70, LP 3-25
