JOHNSON CREEK — Horicon swept a Trailways South softball doubleheader over Johnson Creek on Saturday, 15-1 and 12-5.Lizzy Gibbs earned the decision in each game for Horicon (5-2, 4-0 in conference). The Marshladies collected 21 hits in the two games.Molly Altreuter had the lone hit in the first game for Johnson Creek (1-3 overall and in conference). Taylor Buglass had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bluejays in the second game.Game 1HORICON 15, JOHNSON CREEK 1Horicon 690 — 15 9 0Johnson Creek 000 — 0 1 0WP: GibbsLP: J. FincutterPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Gibbs 3-1-0-0-1-0), JC (J. Fincutter 0-0-6-0-0-6, Altreuter 2-8-9-8-0-1)Leading hitters — H (Gibbs 2x2, 2B, Reinwald 2x2, 2B, Heller 2x2)Game 2HORICON 12, JOHNSON CREEK 5Horicon 217 020 0 — 12 12 0Johnson Creek 000 220 1 — 5 10 0WP:GibbsLP: WalkPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Gibbs 7-9-5-5-4-1), JC (Walk 7-13-12-6-3-3)Leading hitters — H (Boecke 3x5, Beuchel 3x4, Kane 2B, Gibbs 2B), JC (Whitehouse 2x4, Brigowatz 2B, Wagner 2B, J. Fincutter 2x3, Buglass 2x4, 2B)
