HORICON — Payton Vincent and Isaac Howard combined for 295 rushing yards with two touchdowns each in Horicon/Hustisford’s 35-7 thumping of Cambridge in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

Horicon/Hustisford (2-4, 2-2 in conference) took a 7-0 lead on Ethan Fraze’s 15-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Cambridge (1-5, 1-3) answered on Matt Buckman’s 83-yard TD pass to Keifer Parish, but the Marshfalcons responded with 28 unanswered points on four scores by Vincent and Howard to win on homecoming night.

