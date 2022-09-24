HORICON — Payton Vincent and Isaac Howard combined for 295 rushing yards with two touchdowns each in Horicon/Hustisford’s 35-7 thumping of Cambridge in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.
Horicon/Hustisford (2-4, 2-2 in conference) took a 7-0 lead on Ethan Fraze’s 15-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Cambridge (1-5, 1-3) answered on Matt Buckman’s 83-yard TD pass to Keifer Parish, but the Marshfalcons responded with 28 unanswered points on four scores by Vincent and Howard to win on homecoming night.
"Huge credit to the offensive line,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “It was so fun to watch them block and do their jobs tonight. Payton Vincent running the ball, he was dead to rights how many times in the hole and he slid through and got extra yards. Isaac Howard did a great job running, too. The guys downfield, our receivers like Landon Hintz did a great job blocking off the edge, but it all started up front with the offensive line.”
The Marshfalcons held Cambridge zero yards rushing. Cambridge gained the main chunk of its 147 yards passing on the one big play to Parish.
“The defense gave up one big pass, but other than that they were locked down,” Mueller said. "Alex Davis had a great interception and the defensive line did an excellent job. It was a fabulous win, a great homecoming win. Our crowd was great and I was (finally healthy enough) to be on the field and able to watch my team. Great night.”
Husticon travels to face Markesan next Friday.
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 35, CAMBRIDGE 7
Cambridge 0 7 0 0 — 7
Husticon 0 14 7 14 — 35
Second Quarter
HH — Fraze 15 run (Bischoff kick)
C — Parish 83 pass from Buckman (Hansen kick)
HH — Howard 8 run (Bischoff kick)
Third Quarter
HH — Vincent 7 run (Bischoff kick)
Fourth Quarter
HH — Howard 13 run (Bischoff kick)
HH — Vincent 5 run (Bischoff kick)
Team statistics — First downs, C 7, HH 24. Total offense: C 147, HH 385. Rushing: C 13-0, HH 55-355. Passing: C 147, HH 30. Fumbles-lost C 0-0, HH 0-0. Penalties: C 4-20, HH 8-70
Individual statistics — Rushing: C, Holzhueter 7-16, HH Vincent 26-189, Howard 16-106, Davis 8-46. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — C, Buckman 11-22-1; HH Schwartz 3-7-1. Receiving: C Parish 3-103; HH, Hintz 1-20, Davis 2-10
