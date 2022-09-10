PALMYRA — Klayton Bischoff’s 28-yard field goal in overtime gave Horicon/Hustisford a 10-7 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Husticon (1-3, 1-1 in conference) managed just 133 yards of total offense, but compensated by forcing Palmyra-Eagle (2-2, 1-1) into nine turnovers. The Panthers lost all five of their fumbles and threw four interceptions on the night.
P-E led 7-0 at halftime after Willson Jones threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Duncan Ireland in the second quarter. The Marshfalcons answered when Carter Schwartz threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Payton Vincent in the third quarter.
Bischoff missed two field goals in regulation but made his attempt in overtime after Husticon stopped P-E on downs to end it.
Isaac Howard had 28 carries for 109 yards to account for the bulk of Husticon’s offense.
“Our defense was phenomenal tonight,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. "Our unsung heroes were our offensive linemen. Isaac Howard running the ball was outstanding and our receivers and wingbacks and tight ends did a great job blocking downfield.
“We should have capitalized on the turnovers more than we did. We have to figure out our offense a little bit, but our offensive line did a good job and our defensive coverage was great. Our defensive line put a heck of a lot of pressure on them. We’ve been very fortunate to have great defense against P-E over the years. With their strong pass game, you couldn’t ask our guys to play better.
“Their touchdown was just a miscue by our safety and then a good ball and a good catch. On our touchdown, Carter to Vincent, that was a good route combo and a good run after catch."
Horicon/Hustisford hosts Clinton at Hustisford High School next Friday.
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 7
Husticon 0 0 7 0 3 — 10
Palmyra-Eagle 0 7 0 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
PE — Ireland 12 pass from Jones (Temple kick)
Third Quarter
HH — Vincent 12 pass from Schwartz (Bischoff kick)
Overtime
HH — Bischoff 28 FG
Team statistics — First Downs: HH 7, PE 8. By rush: HH 5, PE 2. By pass: HH 2, PE 5. By penalty: HH 0, PE 1. Total offense: HH 131, PE 133. Rushing: HH 46-108, PE 29-4. Passing: HHE 23, PE 129. Fumbles-lost: HH 0-0, PE 5-5. Penalties: HH 7-50, PE 5-30.
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Howard 28-109, PE FRank 7-20. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — HH Schwartz 2-14-2, PE Jones 11-28-4. Receiving: HH Vincent 2-23, PE Merryfield 2-58, Ireland 2-40
