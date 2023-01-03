Marshall routs Hustisford boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD—Kenyon Miggins led all scorers with 21 points in Marshall’s 81-36 nonconference win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Friday.Marshall (4-3) led 44-12 at halftime. Ten players scored for the Cardinals, who came up with 16 steals.Andy Maas had 13 points, ten rebounds and one block for Hustisford (2-5). Carter Schreiber added 10 points. Klay Bischoff had four steals. The Falcons committed 25 turnovers in the loss.Hustisford travels to face Lourdes Academy on Thursday.MARSHALL 81, HUSTISFORD 36Marshall 44 37—81Hustisford 12 24—36Marshall (fg ft-fta tp)—P. Kleinheinz 1 0-0 3, Petersen 4 0-0 10, Miggins 8 4-4 21, Santacruz 1 0-0 3, Campos 4 1-2 9, Hornby 2 2-5 6, Grossman 7 2-4 16, Ruelas 1 1-1 3, Nickel 1 0-0 2, Motl 3 2-3 8 Totals 32 10-14 81Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp)—Schreiber 3 2-2 10, Her 2 1-2 5, Maas 5 0-0 13, Peplinski 3 0-0 6 Totals 14 3-4 36Three-point goals—M (P. Kleinheinz, Petersen 2, Miggins, Santacruz, Hornby 2), H (Schreiber 2, Maas 3)Total fouls—M 11, H 15Fouled out—H (Bischoff) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.