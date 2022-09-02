Horicon/Hustisford sophomore running back Alex Davis (22) follows a block from sophomore offensive lineman Colter Sliper during an Eastern Suburban Conference football game at Marshall on Thursday. Marshall won 41-0.
Horicon/Hustisford sophomore running back Alex Davis (22) follows a block from sophomore offensive lineman Colter Sliper during an Eastern Suburban Conference football game at Marshall on Thursday. Marshall won 41-0.
MARSHALL — Senior quarterback Collin Petersen rushed for three touchdowns and senior running back Ramon Campos carried 17 times for 111 yards and a score in Marshall’s 41-0 Eastern Suburban Conference football win over Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday.
Marshall (2-1) rode its rushing attacking to a touchdown on the game’s first series, with Brayden Klubertanz capping the drive with a 3-yard TD run. Horicon/Hustisford (0-3) had a chance to answer with a cutback for a long kickoff return by senior Ethan Fraze, but the score was wiped out by a block in the back call.
After going three-and-out, the Marshfalcons met with disaster when Marshall senior lineman Taylor Michilak blocked Klayton Bischoff’s punt attempt and senior Wyatt Jennings recovered at the 3. Petersen scored on the next play to make it 14-0.
Petersen would fumble on Marshall’s next series and sophomore Alex Davis recovered for Husticon near midfield. But the Cardinals got the ball right back when sophomore linebacker Jose Ayala-Santacruz batted a halfback option pass by Davis and Campos intercepted it and returned it near the goal line. Petersen went in from a yard out and the Cardinals led 21-0 after one quarter.
Campos pushed the lead to 27-0 in the second quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run, and Petersen earned his third touchdown from 11 yards out and tacked on the two-point conversion run to give Marshall a 35-0 lead at halftime. Klubertanz picked up his second TD run to account for the only scoring in the second half.
Senior running back Payton Vincent rushed for 47 yards for Husticon. Senior tight end Landon Hintz had two catches for 18 yards.
The Marshfalcons blocked two more extra point attempts in this one, giving them nine in just three games this season.
“That’s our best weapon this year,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “There were quite a few positives. Even giving up that first drive, we didn’t just fold. They dug in. We’re just undersized and overmatched with some of these teams.
“We held on the kick return, or we’re tied 7-7. Momentum is a huge key. They have to learn how to win again. They are good enough athletes. We’ve got to get it out of them.
“We get two guys back next week, which will be huge. Andy Maas will be huge for our offense and defensive line and Isaac Howard is our other starting defensive end."
Husticon travels to play Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, Sept. 9.
MARSHALL 41, HUSTICON 0
Horicon/Hustisford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Marshall 21 14 0 6 — 41
First Quarter
M — Klubertanz 3 run (Schepp kick)
M — Petersen 3 run (Schepp kick)
M — Petersen 1 run (Schepp kick)
Second Quarter
M — Campos 24 run (kick blocked)
M — Petersen 11 run (Petersen run)
Fourth Quarter
M — Klubertanz 2 run (kick blocked)
Team statistics — First Downs: HH 4, M 20. By rush: HH 3, M 18. By pass: HH 1, M 2. Total offense: HH 76, M 355. Rushing: HH 23-56, M 48-355. Passing: HH 20, M 67. Fumbles-lost: HH 0-0, M 1-1. Penalties: HH 2-20, M 3-25
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Vincent 6-47, M Campos 17-111, Klubertanz 8-78, Petersen 7-76. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — HH Bischoff 1-1-0, Schwartz 2-9-0, Davis 0-1-1, M Petersen 3-10-0, Kleinheinz 0-1-0. Receiving: HH Hintz 2-18, M Jennings 1-34, B. Kleinheinz 1-34, P. Kleinheinz 1-9
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.