MARSHALL — Senior quarterback Collin Petersen rushed for three touchdowns and senior running back Ramon Campos carried 17 times for 111 yards and a score in Marshall’s 41-0 Eastern Suburban Conference football win over Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday.

Marshall (2-1) rode its rushing attacking to a touchdown on the game’s first series, with Brayden Klubertanz capping the drive with a 3-yard TD run. Horicon/Hustisford (0-3) had a chance to answer with a cutback for a long kickoff return by senior Ethan Fraze, but the score was wiped out by a block in the back call.

Load comments