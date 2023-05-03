Marshall doubles up Waterloo with three unearned runs Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 3, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Marshall scored three unearned runs in a 4-2 Capitol South baseball victory over Waterloo on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.Carson Connelly had four hits for Marshall (5-5. 2-2 conference). Cooper Setz had two hits including a double for Waterloo (4-7, 0-4).Waterloo host Edgewood on Thursday and travels to Marshall for the rematch on Friday.MARSHALL 4, WATERLOO 2Marshall 010 120 0 — 4 10 3Waterloo 100 001 0 — 2 9 2Leading hitters — M (Connelly 4x4, 2B, Peterson 2B), JC (Setz 2x3, 2B, Haseleu 2B, Setz 2B, Sampo 2B)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Jennings W 6-9-2-2-2-1, Kleinheinz 1-0-0-0-1-2), W (Lauersdorf L, 5-8-41-2-2, Haseleu 2-2-0-0-0-0) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
