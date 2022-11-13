JOPLIN, Mo.—Jeremy Fopma ripped the page out of the NCCAA record books that he wrote himself, as he won an unprecedented fourth consecutive NCCAA National Individual Title, making Friday a day that will go down in Maranatha Athletics history.

Fopma’s individual title last year was the first time anyone had won three consecutive national individual titles, let alone four (NCCAA Record books date back to 1988).

