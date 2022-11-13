JOPLIN, Mo.—Jeremy Fopma ripped the page out of the NCCAA record books that he wrote himself, as he won an unprecedented fourth consecutive NCCAA National Individual Title, making Friday a day that will go down in Maranatha Athletics history.
Fopma’s individual title last year was the first time anyone had won three consecutive national individual titles, let alone four (NCCAA Record books date back to 1988).
The man from Iowa ran the 8K in 26 minutes, 8 seconds—his best time of the season—at NCCAA Nationals to hold off Doug Stone from Bob Jones University and secure the individual title en route to leading the Sabercats men’s cross country team to a third-place finish.
Amber Brungard set a PR and a sixth-place finish to lead the Maranatha Women to fourth place. Brungard’s 5K time of 20:30 was good enough for third place all-time in program history.
On the men’s side, Bob Jones University took home their seventh straight title with a 2-3-4-5-6 team finish, all five of the Bruin runners finishing immediately behind Fopma. Jonathan Gilliam, Sham Abdnour, Andrew Centifanto, and Curtis Fink all ran PR times as the team strode to the third-place finish, finishing behind Ozark Christian College by just a single point.
Bob Jones topped the table in the women’s race as well, finishing 3-5-6-7-8 to capture the crown. Crown College’s Abby Pausch led the pack with a 5K time of 19:25. Behind Amber Brungard, Anna Morken and Michal Wagner both ran PR times as the Ssabercat Women finished fourth on the day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.