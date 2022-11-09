Sabercats continue reign as NCCAA volleyball champs

ANKENY, Iowa -- With Wednesday's sweep of North Central University, Maranatha's volleyball team has won its ninth straight NCCAA regional championship and are going to NCCAA Nationals.

The Sabercats are the third-ranked team in the NCCAA Power Ratings and they await their seed for the tournament, which will be announced at mbusabercats.com.

