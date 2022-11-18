Sabercats advance to NCCAA semifinals

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—With two wins on the opening day of the 2022 National Tournament on Thursday, Maranatha’s women’s volleyball team has automatically qualified for the NCCAA National Semifinal.

Maranatha will still face the top-seeded Manhattan Christian College Thunder today at 1:30 p.m. EST to decide the matchups for the semifinals, as both of those teams have already qualified for the National Final Four.

