KISSIMMEE, Fla.—With two wins on the opening day of the 2022 National Tournament on Thursday, Maranatha’s women’s volleyball team has automatically qualified for the NCCAA National Semifinal.
Maranatha will still face the top-seeded Manhattan Christian College Thunder today at 1:30 p.m. EST to decide the matchups for the semifinals, as both of those teams have already qualified for the National Final Four.
The Sabercats defeated Toccoa Falls 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 in the first match.
Mattie Bumpus—the repeating NCCAA DII National Player of the Year—put down three straight kills to start things off, but the opening set went to Toccoa Falls, as the Eagles took the first set 25-23 thanks to four straight points to close things out.
Maranatha’s response was steady and sure, however, as two Eryn Bates aces put the Sabercats in front 13-7 in the second, kick-starting the momentum. Kills from Delaney Thompson, Caitrin Kemlo, and Bumpus sealed a 25-19 win to tie the match, and the Sabercats were starting to click. The third set was the most lopsided and it was also the most precise for the Sabercats hitters. Emily Johnson dished out 11 assists and the Sabercats had just two attack errors, and after a 25-17 win, the win looked imminent.
The win came soon enough, as the Sabercats took it in four. Bumpus ended up with 15 kills, Thompson added nine, and Arielle Henkel breezed along with eight on the day. Johnson compiled 32 assists in the match and Maranatha looked to be in full control.
Next, Maranatha swept Johnson (FL) 25-21, 25-16, 25-13.
The Suns took advantage of their home court and came out swinging with a 5-0 run to start. A kill from Johnson stopped the bleeding but the Sund edged out to a 10-6 lead and looked ready to go. Only some determined swings from Bumpus, Thompson, and Kemlo kept the Sabercats in it, and Maranatha finally clawed their way back to win 25-21 in a nervy opener.
The first-set win seemed to settle the nerves for Maranatha, who quickly found their rhythm and held Johnson off 25-16 in the second set. The Sabercats’ attack was sharp, and Marri Reid was spearheading a scrappy defense that frustrated the hosts and jeopardized their future at the National Tournament. The last set looked predictable, and the prediction didn’t look good for Johnson.
The final set was the quickest of the day, as late kills from Thompson, Henkel, and Bumpus sealed off a decisive 25-13 win and a ticket to the national semifinal.
