The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer season ended in the NCCAA North Region semifinal on Friday, as the Sabercats fell 5-0 to the top-seeded Providence University College Pilots.
This came two days after Maranatha's memorable win over North Central University in the first round of the tournament. The Sabercats conclude the season with a 2-15-1 record.
The Sabercats started with fervor and held the hard-charging Pilots goalless through the opening 10 minutes, but when the Providence breakthrough came, there was no way of mitigating the damage.
Providence did all their work in a 30-minute span, scoring all five goals before the halftime break. The first two came from corner kicks, one from a free kick, and two from open play, as the Pilots pushed their attack full force without any signs of slowing down.
Laurianne Chiasson led the attack, scoring twice and notching one goal for the Pilots.
The Sabercats' final half of the season was marked by strong defending, as they held the Pilots goalless throughout the remainder of the game. Mallory Willette registered 17 saves - her second-best mark of the season, and a back line of Esther Bishop, Olivia Cansler, Sara Herrera, Lauren Schmidt, and Taylor Warner limited the Providence chances until the game, and the season, were finished.
This was the final game for seniors Taylor Warner, Myah Hoffmann, Katelyn Morrison, and Aubrey Secor (injury).
