Sabercats eliminated from playoffs

The Maranatha Baptist University women's soccer season ended in the NCCAA North Region semifinal on Friday, as the Sabercats fell 5-0 to the top-seeded Providence University College Pilots.

This came two days after Maranatha's memorable win over North Central University in the first round of the tournament. The Sabercats conclude the season with a 2-15-1 record.

