MILWAUKEE — Maranatha’s women’s soccer team fought back from two goals down on Thursday, and two goals from Megan Prigge were enough to draw with Mount Mary University 2-2.
Prigge now leads the team with three goals on the season. The team looks forward to hosting Faith Baptist on Saturday in a North Region rematch.
The Blue Angels (0-11-3) got on the board first in the 20th minute, courtesy of Sam Reyes, and they doubled the lead just a minute before halftime to put the Sabercats in a hole.
But right before the break, the Sabercats got one back through the right foot of Megan Prigge, who finished from the top of the box off a short pass from Danelle Habegger. It was Prigge's second of the season and Maranatha's first of the day.
Just into the second half, Prigge tied things up with a calm and clinical finish. Esther Garren played a perfectly weighted long ball behind the Mount Mary back line, and Prigge got there quicker than anyone, dribbled around the goalkeeper, and slotted it into the empty net for the Sabercats second.
From there, the Sabercats (1-12-1) peppered the Mount Mary net but couldn't buy the winner. Dylan Christensen made 11 saves from then until the end of the game, keeping the Sabercats off of the scoresheet and out of the win column as the 90 minutes came to a close.
