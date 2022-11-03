Sabercats advance to North Region Semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanks to an early goal from Chelsea Graham, Maranatha Baptist University's women's soccer team secured a 1-0 win over North Central University on Wednesday and with it, a place in the NCCAA North Region Semifinal.

Maranatha (2-14-1) will face the top-seeded Providence University Pilots today at 2 p.m. Central for a chance to qualify for Saturday's North Region Championship.

Load comments