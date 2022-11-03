MINNEAPOLIS — Thanks to an early goal from Chelsea Graham, Maranatha Baptist University's women's soccer team secured a 1-0 win over North Central University on Wednesday and with it, a place in the NCCAA North Region Semifinal.
Maranatha (2-14-1) will face the top-seeded Providence University Pilots today at 2 p.m. Central for a chance to qualify for Saturday's North Region Championship.
The Sabercats pressed early and created a couple of chances, looking the more likely team to go ahead in the opening minutes. Around the 10-minute mark, the Sabercats earned a free kick near the sideline, and Gabrielle Donough sent in a dangerous ball to the back post, where Graham redirected it into the back of the net for a perfectly timed first collegiate goal.
The goal seemed to rush out any postseason jitters that the Sabercats were facing, as they settled into the game and kept the pressure firmly on the Rams. Megan Prigge had a couple of shots in the first half to lead the rest of the attacking, but the halftime score held.
The second half was the defense's chance to shine, and a back line of Olivia Cansler, Esther Bishop, Sara Herrera, and Taylor Warner stood strong amid constant pressure from the Rams. Mallory Willette was called upon to make five saves in the second half, as the Sabercats closed it out with key plays at key times, defeating North Central right when it mattered most for the second straight year.
