The Maranatha Baptist University Sabercats brought the energy to their home floor Monday night, but they couldn't bring home the win, falling in straight sets to Viterbo University after a thrilling final set.
This was the second of only three home matches this season for the Sabercats, who will host Mount Mercy next Tuesday night in the home closer.
Maranatha (0-27) started the match with the same energy and resolve, as the swung with confidence right out of the gate. Jacob Valeria, Tyler Lacock, and Titus Huston all brought the kills to keep the Sabercats in it early on, but the V-Hawks (6-13) pulled away in the middle of the set to take a 25-18 win. Just when the Sabercats tried to gain momentum, the V-Hawks were answering, as they compiled 16 kills in the first set alone.
The second set started in favor of the visitors, as their 7-1 run was interrupted by a kill and a block from Valeria to give the Sabercats early life. But that was the only real momentum the Sabercats had to build off in the second stanza, as the V-Hawks minimized the energy in the gym to win 25-13.
The final set was the thriller, as Maranatha looked to be on the verge of taking their first set of the season. Maranatha went on a 5-0 run late on in the set to set up the tight finish, and that run was capped off by a precise tip from Daniel Says to energize the fans.
Maranatha's determination gave the team a 22-21 lead, as three late kills from Lacock brought the near-full house to its feet and gave the Maranatha faithful a new voice.
But the V-Hawks were unshakeable. Jacob Nonn, the visitors' protagonist, put down two kills late in the set to give them a hard-earned, narrow win at 25-23. It was the last laugh of the night, as the V-Hawks held on for the straight-set sweep.
