KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- With a straight-set loss to No.2 Arlington Baptist this afternoon, the Maranatha Baptist University volleyball team's season comes to a disappointing end in the NCCAA National Semifinal on Saturday.
Arlington's swings were strong enough to deny Maranatha any lasting momentum in the first set, as the Patriots showed right away that they came to Kissimmee with the drive to make something happen. The Patriots put down 16 kills in the opening set and help Maranatha to only nine, taking a commanding 25-15 win.
The second set was a carbon copy of the first, as Arlington followed up their 16-kill performance with 18 kills in the second set alone. Again, 25-15 for Arlington.
The way the Patriots were going, the third set didn't look good for the Sabercats, who were grinding for every point under the onslaught of the Arlington attack. The Patriots would put down 17 kills to win the final set 25-19, but it wasn't without pressure from the Sabercats. The key moment of the match came with the score tied at 17 when Arlington swung out to a 23-17 lead to put the Sabercats on the back foot for the last time.
Mattie Bumpus was leading the attack, playing the final match of her career with a 10-kill showing. Emily Johnson dished out 24 assists and 11 digs, and Caitrin Kemlo knocked down nine kills and had two blocks.
The Sabercats finish a memorable 2022 season with a record of 25-7.
This was the final game in charge for coach Regina DeLozier, who finishes her career at Maranatha with an undeniable impact on the court, and a profound influence off of it.
DeLozier coached her final game for Maranatha in the NCCAA DII National Semifinal.
Her career impact can't be overstated: Three National Titles, three National Runner-ups, 11 National Final Four finishes, 12 Regional Titles, 35 All-Americans and a 352-167 career record.
