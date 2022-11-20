Sabercats fall short of national title game

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- With a straight-set loss to No.2 Arlington Baptist this afternoon, the Maranatha Baptist University volleyball team's season comes to a disappointing end in the NCCAA National Semifinal on Saturday.

Arlington's swings were strong enough to deny Maranatha any lasting momentum in the first set, as the Patriots showed right away that they came to Kissimmee with the drive to make something happen. The Patriots put down 16 kills in the opening set and help Maranatha to only nine, taking a commanding 25-15 win.

Load comments