PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Maranatha Baptist University's men's volleyball team concluded its fifth consecutive appearance at NCCAA Nationals with a couple of losses on Sunday, falling in straight sets to No. 6 Carolina and No. 1 Judson.

The losses put Maranatha in seventh place to conclude the tournament. The hosts, No. 2 Trinity Christian College, eventually won the title as tournament hosts.

