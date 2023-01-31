PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Maranatha Baptist University's men's volleyball team concluded its fifth consecutive appearance at NCCAA Nationals with a couple of losses on Sunday, falling in straight sets to No. 6 Carolina and No. 1 Judson.
The losses put Maranatha in seventh place to conclude the tournament. The hosts, No. 2 Trinity Christian College, eventually won the title as tournament hosts.
The Sabercats found a surprise in the sixth-seeded Carolina University Bruins, falling in straight sets while compiling no more than 12 points in a given set.
Maranatha had trouble jump-starting any offensive momentum, compiling just 11 kills in the match led by four from Daniel Says. Carolina, on the other hand, saved their best for last, notching 16 kills and just two errors in the final set, finishing the match by swinging at a .560 percent clip. When it was all said and done, Carolina posted a convincing 3-0 win and they would go on to almost upset the top-seeded Judson Eagles in the second consolation match.
The Sabercats' final match of the tournament was one of marked improvement. The statistical storyline was similar to the Sabercats' first match of the day, as Judson peaked late with an insurmountable 19-kill showing in the final set, wrapping up a 25-14 win after holding the Sabercats to just 16 points in the first two sets combined.
All in all, the Sabercats finished the tournament without winning a set, and they will look to use this experience to build towards the matches ahead.
The Sabercats travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on Edgewood, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
