ANKENY, Iowa—Thanks to well-executed pack running and a lung-busting performance from Jeremy Fopma, the Maranatha men’s cross country team has defended the NCCAA North Region Championship.
This is the second year in a row that the team has captured the title, as the event was inaugurated in 2021.
The women’s 5K was tightly packed from start to finish, and the Sabercats ended up edging Emmaus Bible College by just two points to get on the podium in third place as a team. Amber Brungard held the third-place spot from the first mile all the way to the finish as she set a PR to secure an all-region placement, and Anna Morken, Kate Nutzhorn, and Lydia Neubert held on in the second wave of runners to secure 10th, 12th, and 14th.
Brungard was the only runner to set a PR on the day, but the squad posted their season-best time of 2:01:44 just when they needed it most.
The men’s 8K was all about the Sabercats.
“Flying Fopma” took the lead early and never looked back. Even without Crown College and Jeremiah Van Acker (the current favorite runner in the NCCAA DII) to offer competition. As the race grew longer, so too did Fopma’s lead, as the three-time national champion once again proved his quality. The time of 27:53 wasn’t his fastest time of the season but it was good enough to conquer the North Region field by almost two and a half minutes.
Andrew Centifanto almost grabbed an all-region placement with an 8th-place finish, as he, Shem Abdnour, and Jonathan Gilliam rounded out the top-10 placements to secure the win. David Dorothy was the Sabercats fifth runner, coming in at 14th to put the finishing touches on a 10-point victory over Oak Hills Christian College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.