The Rockford Regents came to play on Saturday, as they took a 105-62 win over Maranatha to close the week.
Caleb Moultrie led Maranatha (0-3) with 28 points on the night as the Sabercats stay winless through a demanding first week of the season.
The Regents showed their quality early on, playing at a tempo that was consistent with their rigorous early season schedule. The Regents’ defense was incessant and their sheer variety at the other end of the floor confounded the Sabercats in the opening stages of the first half. Rockford forced 13 turnovers in the first nine minutes, and the Sabercats were looking for answers.
Noah Jensen had the first six points for Maranatha, and Caleb Moultrie took over with 12 points through the rest of the half, shooting 4-5 from downtown to kick-start the momentum for Maranatha. But Rockford held off a late push, and at the sound of the halftime horn, the Regents held a 49-29 lead.
The story of the game was largely unchanged for the second half. Rockford continued to smother everything on the defensive end while staying sharp with their finishing. Moultrie approached his career-high of 30 points but Rockford kept him in the 20s, and Jataz Gray had a flurry inside of the final minute, knocking down seven points in the final 39 seconds to finish the day on a high note.
At the sound of the final horn, the Sabercats had been outplayed, but the strong early season schedule could prove to be a major positive by the end of the season.
The Sabercats travel to River Forest, Illinois to take on Dominican University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Follow at mbusabercats.com/schedule.
KNOX 78, MARANATHA 60
It started out as a close game but Knox College pulled away late, as Maranatha took a 78-60 loss in their 2022-23 home opener on Thursday.
Caleb Moultrie led the offensive efforts with a 23-point night, and the Sabercats will look to regroup before facing NACC mainstays Rockford at home on Saturday.
Noah Jensen led a spirited and up-tempo offense to open the first half, as the sophomore would go on to hit double digits before the halftime horn. Coach Rob Fuller played 11 men in the first half, and each one shared the load to stay close throughout the opening act.
Caleb Moultrie and Josh Davis both hit shots from beyond the arc to generate some noise from the already rowdy gymnasium but the Sabercats struggled to find their range, shooting just 24 percent from the field and 18 percent from downtown.
The Sabercats were creating the looks, but the rim just seemed a little bigger.
Going into the halftime break, though, the Sabercats only trailed 27-31.
Knox seemed to shake the rust off, as they settled into a rhythm once the first half was over. The Prairie Fire quickly built a 20-point lead and kept a tight grip on it, holding off any real hope of a Sabercat comeback.
The final horn brought a disappointing end by way of result, but the Sabercats had depth, moments, and a start to build on in the early weeks of the season.
