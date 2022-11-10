AURORA, Ill.—The Aurora Spartans (NACC) started hot and finished even hotter tonight, topping Maranatha 49-97 to spoil the Sabercats’ season opener.
Caleb Moultrie and Malachi Herbster both registered 12 points on the night to lead Maranatha.
The Spartans seemed to be everywhere in the first half, as they out-rebounded Maranatha 23-7 through the opening 20 minutes. Aurora didn’t bother shooting from downtown, going just 1-2 from three-point range and shooting 60 percent from in close. At the other end, Maranatha went just 8-22 and when the dust settled, the Spartans were protecting their home court to the tune of 49-19 and the Sabercats needed a breather.
Once the Sabercats shook off the first-game rust, they settled into their game but the Aurora momentum was already too hard to stop. Maranatha managed to reduce the deficit to just 18 points from half to half, as Caleb Moultrie and Malachi Herbster led the Blue and Gold with a dozen points each.
But at the end of the 40 minutes, the NACC mainstays showed their depth and their quality, staying ahead 97-49 to take all the celebrations from the season opener.
The Sabercats return to Maranatha for their home opener against Knox on Thursday at 6 p.m. Follow at mbusabercats.com/schedule.
