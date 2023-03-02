DUBUQUE, Iowa — Down by five points with four seconds left, Maranatha Baptist University’s men’s basketball team tied the game late and beat No. 8 Oak Hills 102-93 in overtime today at Emmaus Bible College to advance in the North Region Tournament.

The win sends the Sabercats to the North Region semifinal, where they will take on the No. 1-seeded North Central University Rams today at 1:30 p.m.

