A slow start cost the Sabercats on Tuesday, as they took a 45-67 loss to the Luther College Norse inside the Maranatha Gymnasium.
Malachi Herbster scored 15 points to lead the Sabercats (4-19), who will look forward to Saturday's 2:00 p.m. home Parents' Day clash with Rockford University.
The Norse chose their shots with precision in the first half, going 48.4 percent from the field while holding the Sabercats to shooting just 7-23, or 30 percent. Malachi Herbster led the efforts with an eight-point display and Dylan Woodward was next up with four points, but the overall feel was a defensive battle. Maranatha went into the locker room with a frustrating 18 points on the board to Luther's 35.
The second act was more or less a copy of the first in terms of scoreline and the Sabercats' shooting performance. Luther's physicality gave them an edge in the paint, but the Sabercats stifled the Norse's three-point shooting, holding the Iowans to a 0-8 shooting performance from beyond the arc.
Maranatha shot under 30 percent in the second half and just 2-12 from downtown in the second half, as Luther's tough defense forced sub-optimal shooting from Maranatha for the remainder of the night.
This was the second-to-last home game for the Sabercats, who have just two regular-season games before the NCCAA North Region Tournament at Emmaus Bible College, March 1-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.