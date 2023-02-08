Sabercats fall to Faith

What started out as a nail-biter turned into the most lopsided defeat for Maranatha in their series with Faith, as the Sabercats lost 91-68 to the Eagles on Tuesday.

Malachi Herbster led Maranatha (4-17) with 17 points, vaulting past the 500-career-points mark on the night; Goodnews Akonofua registered a career-best 16 points as the Sabercats took their fourth North Region loss of the season.

