What started out as a nail-biter turned into the most lopsided defeat for Maranatha in their series with Faith, as the Sabercats lost 91-68 to the Eagles on Tuesday.
Malachi Herbster led Maranatha (4-17) with 17 points, vaulting past the 500-career-points mark on the night; Goodnews Akonofua registered a career-best 16 points as the Sabercats took their fourth North Region loss of the season.
Caleb Moultrie nailed a triple to tie the game up at 20, but that connection with 12:08 left on the clock in the first half was the last time the Sabercats would even tie the game. Faith started to go on the rampage and put together a 24-4 run through the key stretches of the first half, and while the Sabercats struggled to connect their shots, the Eagles seemed to always find the open man. Faith shot their way to a 55-32 halftime lead while going 50 percent from the floor.
The second half was a 36-36 tie, as the Sabercats could never really kick-start the comeback they needed. Maranatha tightened up their defense and held Faith to shooting just 34 percent from the floor, but the terminal damage had already been done. Faith was able to coast their way to the big North Region win, and the Sabercats will have to wait until March and the NCCAA North Region Tournament to settle the score.
The Sabercats travel to Dubuque, Iowa to take on Emmaus in another NCCAA North Region regular season match-up, Thursday at 6 p.m.
