NEW ULM, Minn. — In a nail-biter from start to finish, Maranatha Baptist University’s men’s basketball team saw a narrow lead ultimately change hands to the pernicious Martin Luther College Knights, who defended their home floor 59-54 in a wild Division III matchup on Tuesday.
Caleb Moultrie and Malachi Herbster led Maranatha with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Goodnews Akonofua chipped in six points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the tough loss.
Maranatha (2-11) was the better team right out of the gate, as Herbster capped off a 15-7 game-starting run with a precise jumper at the 10:23 mark. So far, so good for the men in Blue.
But the Knights (1-11) began to punish the Sabercats for consecutive misses, as the Knights fought back, changing the momentum and forcing coach Rob Fuller to call a timeout with the score at 18-15 Maranatha.
That momentum shift would characterize the rest of the night, as the Knights took their first lead of the game with just under two minutes to play in the first half. When all was said and done, the Sabercats went into halftime trailing 30-28.
At the break, Herbster led Maranatha with 10 points.
The lead would ultimately change hands seven times in the second half alone, and it ended up being a painful finish for the Sabercats, who held a nine-point lead at the 11-minute mark. But those nine points stood as the biggest gap for anyone in the close-knit contest, as the two teams went toe-to-toe for the entire 40 minutes. Martin Luther was hungry on their offensive end, putting up 21 second-chance points on the night to maintain momentum just when they needed it.
The Sabercats created chances to put the game on ice, but the shots just didn’t want to fall as the game wore on. Turnovers showed up without an invitation in the final five minutes, and the Knights rode the energy inside the Luther Student Center to hit a couple of three-point shots in the final two minutes to edge the Sabercats right at the finish.
The Sabercats will travel to Hancock, Michigan, where they will take on Finlandia University on Thursday at 7 p.m. (EST)
Friday’s result
TRINITY BIBLE 89, MARANATHA 54
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Sabercats returned from Christmas break with a little rust to shake off, falling to the Trinity Bible College Lions Friday in a rematch of last year’s NCCAA North Region Tournament by a score of 89-54.
Malachi Herbster was the top scorer with 12 points for the Sabercats, who will stay overnight in Minnesota tonight before taking on Martin Luther College tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.
The Sabercats hit the ground running and jumped to a 6-2 lead right out of the gate but their shooting quickly turned cold, as the Lions went on a 23-2 tear to take full control of the game.
It was more about damage control than anything else at that point, as the Sabercats went into the halftime break with a 25-43 deficit staring them in the face. At the break, Herbster had eight points to lead Maranatha with Goodnews Akonofua and Caleb Moultrie sitting on four points apiece.
As a unit, the Sabercats were shooting just 33 percent while making just one shot from downtown.
The similarities between the first and second halves were striking, as the Sabercats shot 33 percent once again while sinking just one shot from downtown in the 20-minute stretch. The Trinity lead never dissipated, and it never looked like doing so, as the Lions shot almost 60 percent in the half, going a red-hot 7-11 from downtown. Trinity’s Khalil Bolden led the way for the hosts, putting up 23 points on the night.
All in all, the difference was in the finishing, as the Lions capped off the North Region win in style to the tune of 89-54 — their largest margin of victory in the all-time series.
