NEW ULM, Minn. — In a nail-biter from start to finish, Maranatha Baptist University’s men’s basketball team saw a narrow lead ultimately change hands to the pernicious Martin Luther College Knights, who defended their home floor 59-54 in a wild Division III matchup on Tuesday.

Caleb Moultrie and Malachi Herbster led Maranatha with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Goodnews Akonofua chipped in six points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the tough loss.

Load comments