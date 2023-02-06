CHICAGO, Ill. -- In a North Region matchup to remember, Maranatha's men's basketball team held off a late Moody Bible charge to win 69-67 on Saturday afternoon at the Solheim Center.

Malachi Herbster kept the pace with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Maranatha (4-13) while Josh Davis scored a season-best 18 points to hit 500 career points on the night. Maranatha closed out their second consecutive win over Moody to go 2-1 in North Region play in 2023.

