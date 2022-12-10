ANKENY, Iowa -- Maranatha's men's basketball team topped Calvary 71-58 for its first win of the season Friday.
All five of the Sabercats' starters were in double digits in the win, and Dylan Woodward and Goodnews Akonofua both logged their first career double-doubles. Coach Rob Fuller secured his first career win at Maranatha on the night.
The first nine minutes sent the Sabercats running past the Warriors, as a Malachi Herbster jumper extended the lead to 24-9. The Sabercats were creating all the right looks, and the Warriors were on the back foot.
But just as quickly, some ill-timed Sabercat turnovers swung the momentum right back in favor of Calvary, as the Warriors went on a 14-2 run to make it a one-possession game. Noah Jensen connected a jumper with seven seconds left to keep the Sabercats' three-point lead intact, but the Warriors were right there at 34-31.
At halftime, it was clear that this would be anything but easy.
The Sabercats leaned on Josh Davis' and Caleb Moultrie's three-point shooting to get the second half started. The seniors' precision from downtown pushed the Sabercats into a 10-point lead with about 10 minutes left, and the Sabercats looked in control.
Calvary wouldn't go away, though, forcing key turnovers from the Sabercats down the stretch. Jonah Murr hit a couple of free throws to make it a three-point game with just under five minutes left, and all of a sudden it was the Sabercats' game to lose.
Free throws became paramount, and Davis and Woodward made no mistake, knocking down five and four, respectively, in the closing minutes to help put the win on ice.
At the sound of the horn, Coach Rob Fuller had captured his first win for Maranatha, and the Sabercats had captured their first win of the season.
The Sabercats (1-7) stay in Ankeny, Iowa to take on Faith today at 4 p.m.
