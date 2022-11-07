Crusaders win WACS state title
Maranatha’s boys soccer team won the WACS state tournament it hosted on Oct. 28-29. The back row from left are Seth Anderson, Tony Garcia, Garrett Heth, Joseph Garcia, Josiah Chesley, Josiah Garcia, Riley Weakley, assistant coach Alex Boyle, Noah Chowanec, head coach TJ Lacock, Ben Litwiller and manager Eric Davis. The front row from left are Michael Price, Will Alsup, Grant Brock, Tim Stroup, Cameron Hatch, Griffen Fuller, Isaac Kaiser and Noah Drost.

On Friday and Saturday, October 28-29, the Maranatha Baptist Academy men’s soccer team participated in the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools State Tournament. The Crusaders entered the tournament as the number one seed and on Friday faced off in the semi-final against the number five seed, Faith Christian School of Coleman.

Led by senior goalkeeper, Tim Stroup, the defense locked down Faith’s attack, leading to a decisive 8-0 shutout. Captain Cameron Hatch, seniors Garrett Heth and Tony Garcia, and junior Ike Kaiser all scored once, while sophomore Will Alsup and junior captain Grant Brock both found the back of the net twice. The Crusaders advanced to battle the number three seed, the Bobcats of Bay City Christian School, for the state championship on Saturday.

