Maranatha’s boys soccer team won the WACS state tournament it hosted on Oct. 28-29. The back row from left are Seth Anderson, Tony Garcia, Garrett Heth, Joseph Garcia, Josiah Chesley, Josiah Garcia, Riley Weakley, assistant coach Alex Boyle, Noah Chowanec, head coach TJ Lacock, Ben Litwiller and manager Eric Davis. The front row from left are Michael Price, Will Alsup, Grant Brock, Tim Stroup, Cameron Hatch, Griffen Fuller, Isaac Kaiser and Noah Drost.
On Friday and Saturday, October 28-29, the Maranatha Baptist Academy men’s soccer team participated in the Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools State Tournament. The Crusaders entered the tournament as the number one seed and on Friday faced off in the semi-final against the number five seed, Faith Christian School of Coleman.
Led by senior goalkeeper, Tim Stroup, the defense locked down Faith’s attack, leading to a decisive 8-0 shutout. Captain Cameron Hatch, seniors Garrett Heth and Tony Garcia, and junior Ike Kaiser all scored once, while sophomore Will Alsup and junior captain Grant Brock both found the back of the net twice. The Crusaders advanced to battle the number three seed, the Bobcats of Bay City Christian School, for the state championship on Saturday.
In the championship game, Maranatha scored early in the first half as Cameron Hatch polished off a deflected shot from Tony Garcia, taking the game to 1-0 by halftime.
Bay City rallied with an equalizer midway through the second half, tying the score at 1-1. As both teams fought to maintain offensive pressure, Grant Brock headed in a corner kick from Will Alsup to give the Crusaders the lead and seal the victory at 2-1.
Maranatha’s victory marks the first state championship for the Crusaders since the soccer program’s inception in 2017. Goalkeeper Tim Stroup, midfielder Grant Brock, and forward Cameron Hatch all received WACS All-State honors on the season.
During the tournament, midfielder Will Alsup, midfielder Grant Brock, and forward Cameron Hatch received All-Tournament honors. The Crusaders are coached by head coach TJ Lacock and assistant coach Alex Boyle and closed the season 18-3-1.
