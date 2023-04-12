HUSTISFORD — Andy Maas and Carter Schreiber each drove in three runs as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Parkview 13-3 in a Trailways South baseball game on Tuesday.

Maas earned the decision for Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-2 overall and in conference), allowing three unearned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

