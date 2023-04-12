Maas, Schreiber lead Hustisford/Dodgeland past Parkview Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD — Andy Maas and Carter Schreiber each drove in three runs as Hustisford/Dodgeland defeated Parkview 13-3 in a Trailways South baseball game on Tuesday.Maas earned the decision for Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-2 overall and in conference), allowing three unearned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over six innings.Gehrig Grenawalt hit a double and Caden Cleasby drove in two runs for Parkview (0-6, 0-5).The two teams play again in Orfordville on Thursday.HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 13, PARKVIEW 3Parkview 020 100 — 3 3 1Husty/Dodge 012 091 — 13 13 2Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Suer L 4.1-5-5-5-5-4-2, Burnell 0.2-6-7–7-0-3, Hackett 0.2-2-1-1-0-0), HD (Maas 6-3-3-0-10-2)Leading hitters — P: Grenawalt 2B), HD: Grudzinski 2x3, Ottery 2x3, Wagner 2B, Peplinski 2B) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.