WATERLOO - Luther Prep senior Chuy Medina pinned his way through the 195-pound weight class to lead the Phoenix to a fourth place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament on Saturday.
Medina (31-2) stuck Lake Mills' Joshua Battist in 55 seconds, Waterloo's Andy Carillo in :50 and Lodi's Isaiah Groskopf at :59 in the finals.
Heavyweight John Kamps placed second. Kamps (18-6) pinned Lake Mills' Esteban Moreno at 1:40 of the semifinals, then lost by fall to Lodi's Henry Koeppen at 1:49 of the title match.
Jared Goezler (106) and Jason Kehren (126) each placed third. Goezler (18-8) went 4-1 with two pins. Kehren (18-12) finished 4-1 with one pin.
Aleksei Soloviyov (14-13) placed fourth at 138, finishing 3-2 with two decisions. Michael Hansen (14-6) also placed fourth at 170, finishing 3-2 with two pins.
Silas Hillmer (20-14) placed fifth at 152, finishing 3-2 with two decisions.
Silas Winkel (182) and Sam Hong-Mitchell (220) each placed sixth. Winkel (16-16) went 2-3 with one pin. Hong-Mitchell went 2-3 with one decision.
Isaiah Schroeder (113), Ben Kluz (145) and Phil McAskill (170) each took seventh. Kluz had two pins. Alex Lake-Savage was eighth at 120.
Waterloo's wrestlers placed sixth.
Avery Skalitzsky (106) and Ryan Sturgill (145) each placed second for the Pirates. Skalitzky (32-6) and Sturgill (29-12) each went 3-1 with one pin.
Brady Ebert (113), Ian Spoke (195) and Andy Carillo (195) each took fourth. Ebert (20-21) went 3- 2 with two pins. Spoke (22-23) and Carillo (23-21) each went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Owen Koele (120) and Ben Ugorji (160) each took fifth. Koele (22-23) went 3-2 with one pin and one major decision. Ugorji (14-18) was 3-2 with one pin.
David Cefalu (132), Ryan Fugate (138) and Jacob Soter (152) each placed sixth. Fugate had one pin. Soter (34-16) had one major decision. Derek Pochowski had two pins and placed seventh at 170.
Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills each scored 88 points and tied for eighth.
Colten Schultz led Lakeside with a first place finish at 170. Schultz (26-3) pinned Pochowski from Waterloo in :35 and Hansen from Luther Prep in 3:27 to reach the finals, where he earned an 8-4 decision over Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling (30-9).
Dane McIlvain (16-4) went 4-1 with two pins and one decision and placed third at 138. Sam Schmidt (14-7) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and placed fourth at 152.
Ryan Schultz (16-13) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fifth at 145.
Isaac Winters (160) and heavyweight Corben Meyer each took sixth. Winters had one decision.
Owen Fleming (120), Gabe Wiedner (132) and Sebastian Murray (182) each took seventh. Fleming had one decision. Murray had one pin.
Lake Mills was led by Burling's second place finish at 170. He finished 3-1 with one pin and one decision.
Thomas Cassady (22-17) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fourth at 220. Maximos Kressner also placed fourth at 26. Heavyweight Esteban Moreno had two pins and placed fifth.
Ethan Evenson (120) had one pin and placed sixth. Mason Wollin (138) had one decision and placed seventh. Colton Spiegelhoff (145), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Gibson Hale (182) and Battist (195) each placed eighth.
Team scores: Lodi 357.5, Sugar River 212.5, Marshall 153.5, Luther Prep 146, Poynette 145.5, Waterloo 144, Cambridge 130, Lake Mills 88, Lakeside Lutheran 88, Columbus 16
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.