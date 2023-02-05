WATERLOO - Luther Prep senior Chuy Medina pinned his way through the 195-pound weight class to lead the Phoenix to a fourth place finish at the Capitol Conference tournament on Saturday.

Medina (31-2) stuck Lake Mills' Joshua Battist in 55 seconds, Waterloo's Andy Carillo in :50 and Lodi's Isaiah Groskopf at :59 in the finals.

