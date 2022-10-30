WISCONSIN RAPIDS — What better time of year than Halloween to kick some ghosts to the curb.
Luther Prep sophomore Calliope Horn collapsed in the sectional and state cross country meets her freshman year, and it happened again a week ago in the sectional race.
Horn was haunted by those performances, but her teammates gave her another chance to prove herself by winning the sectional team title. She made the most of her opportunity, running the kind of strong race that defined her sophomore season and finishing 45th in the Division 2 girls race of the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges on Saturday.
She crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 41 seconds to help the Phoenix place 14th as a team with a 288 score.
“I finished!,” a jubilant and exhausted Horn said afterwards. "It was really hard, but I was just really happy because it was my last one and I finished it.
“It’s really hilly. I like the straightaways in between the hills. Last year, the fact that I didn't do very well and I kind of had a bad ending, this made it better. I accomplished my goal now. It's complete, because I actually ran how I wanted to run.”
Junior Jemma Habben led the Phoenix as usual, placing 17th in 19:57.
"It was OK,” Habben said. “Definitely didn't feel super good. The second and third mile was hard. There were some girls from our sectional that were kind of in my line (of sight).”
The highlight of the day for Habben was watching Horn roll in strong behind her.
"I am really happy for Calli,” Habben said. “Proud of her.”
Junior Alexis Veenhuis (118th, 22:12), sophomore Eleanor Wendorff (128th, 22:38) and junior Ellie Backus (130th, 22:39) completed the team scoring. Junior Marissa Buege (149th, 23:31) and sophomore Elise Schwartz (151st, 24:23) also competed for the Phoenix.
"We've been preaching, put the cart before the horse,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joe Gumm said. "Have the strategy in mind, just run our race and we did that today. Placing 14th out of 16 is maybe not what looks good in the whole scheme of things, but we're here at state and that's awesome. Glad to see that they did as well as they did."
Luther Prep junior Eliot Heiderich made his state debut and finished 38th in the Division 2 boys race in 17:17.
“He gets his first bite of the apple,” Gumm said. “Hopefully, he'll get a whole other one next year. He went out and did real well. When he has no expectations, he's a dangerous runner. Glad he did as well as he did.”
Heiderich matched up with familiar opponents during the race, but didn’t feel strong down the stretch.
"Coming into the race, I didn't have too much expectation,” Heiderich said. "I made it to state. About the two mile mark, my legs just gave out. I couldn't do anything about it.
"Today, I am disappointed, but I am not angry. I am excited for next year and now, I know what the course is like. I was just here for the enjoyment of it, the experience. This was probably the coolest experience I've ever had. This was insane. It was fun. It was a good season. I am excited to rest up and get ready for track."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.